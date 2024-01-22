Vevo Names US Media Its Sales Agent in Latin America

Vevo said US Media will serve as its ad sales representative in Latin America. US Media will sell the music-video streaming service’s advertising inventory in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Peru.

US Media will also sell Vevo pan-regionally.

“Music videos offer advertisers a powerful, effective environment to connect with millions of consumers, and Vevo is home to this art form featuring the world’s largest stars, from Latin music icons to the newest trendsetters,” Rob Christensen, executive VP, global sales for Vevo, said.

“With US Media, advertisers now have easy, direct access to buy Vevo’s sought-after content, including the most anticipated premieres, beloved throwbacks, original content, and live performances,” Christensen said. “We are excited to work with a new ad sales partner located in the region, with local expertise and relationships, that match our continued Latin growth.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

"Joining forces with Vevo, a brand that accumulates more than 25 billion monthly views, significantly amplifies the possibilities for our clients in advertising,“ US Media CEO Bruno Almeida said. “This alliance represents a strategic advancement that leverages Vevo's immense reach and quality of content.”