No Surprise: Taylor Swift Is Top U.S. Artist on Vevo

Taylor Swift, with her billion-dollar The Eras Tour and her high-profile relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, was the most watched artist in the U.S. on Vevo, the music-video service announced.

Swift generated 649.5 million views in 2023, with videos including “All Too Well: The Short Film,” “cardigan” and “Fifteen” all seeing big jumps.

Lil Baby was No. 2 in the U.S. with 612.7 million views and Karol G was third, followed by Morgan Wallen and Drake.

Swift was third on the global charts with 4 billion views.

Globally, Karol G was the most viewed artist with 4.7 billion views. She was followed on the global charts by Shakira and Swift, with The Weeknd in fourth and Feid in fifth.

The top video in the U.S. was “Favorite Song” by Toosi with 101.8 million views

Toosi was followed by “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus and “TOG” by Karol G. and Shakira.

“TOG” by Karol G. and Shakira was the top global video on Vevo.

The top debut — which Vevo ranks based on most views in the first two weeks after release — was “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus in the U.S. and “TOG” globally.

“Vevo’s annual charts help us track fandoms, viewership patterns, and what’s happening in the cultural zeitgeist,” Vevo senior VP, content, programming & marketing JP Evangelista said. “We love this time of year at Vevo, being able to look back and really celebrate some of the biggest music video moments of the years.

“Music videos stand the test of time and not only remain influential in pop culture, but are also a powerful art form for building and fostering the artist-fan connection, especially in today’s competitive landscape,” Evangelista said. “We see meticulous marketing and release strategies that can really make an impact with music fans around the world.”

