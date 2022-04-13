Vevo Names Greg Osborne VP of West Coast Ad Sales

Vevo said it appointed Greg Osborne as VP of West Coast sales.

Osborne most recently had been VP of network & digital sales for Univision on the West Coast. He will report to Jesse Judelman, senior VP of sales Americas for Vevo.

“As Vevo evolves into a global, modern television network, our sales team is also evolving to adapt to the needs of modern day media buyers,” said Judelman. “Coming from a major traditional Spanish-language TV network, Greg brings both invaluable TV selling experience and a unique perspective on connecting with an increasingly diverse population, as multicultural buys become the cornerstone of a mass market advertising strategy today.”

Also: Vevo Launches Somos Vevo Ads To Reach Hispanics Via CTV

Vevo’s CTV advertising revenue currently represents 50% of Vevo’s direct ad revenue, an increase from just 4% at the beginning of 2020.

"I am excited to join a rapidly growing company at the forefront of providing premium CTV entertainment environments for fans and marketers,” said Osborne. “I have long-admired Vevo as a well-defined brand delivering culturally relevant, personalized experiences and innovative ad solutions. The explosion of CTV viewership combined with Vevo's massive scale and deep engagement with hard-to-reach audiences, make this an incredible opportunity for any marketer seeking growth today.” ■