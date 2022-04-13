Vevo Names Greg Osborne VP of West Coast Ad Sales
By Jon Lafayette published
Exec was with Univision
Vevo said it appointed Greg Osborne as VP of West Coast sales.
Osborne most recently had been VP of network & digital sales for Univision on the West Coast. He will report to Jesse Judelman, senior VP of sales Americas for Vevo.
“As Vevo evolves into a global, modern television network, our sales team is also evolving to adapt to the needs of modern day media buyers,” said Judelman. “Coming from a major traditional Spanish-language TV network, Greg brings both invaluable TV selling experience and a unique perspective on connecting with an increasingly diverse population, as multicultural buys become the cornerstone of a mass market advertising strategy today.”
Also: Vevo Launches Somos Vevo Ads To Reach Hispanics Via CTV
Vevo’s CTV advertising revenue currently represents 50% of Vevo’s direct ad revenue, an increase from just 4% at the beginning of 2020.
"I am excited to join a rapidly growing company at the forefront of providing premium CTV entertainment environments for fans and marketers,” said Osborne. “I have long-admired Vevo as a well-defined brand delivering culturally relevant, personalized experiences and innovative ad solutions. The explosion of CTV viewership combined with Vevo's massive scale and deep engagement with hard-to-reach audiences, make this an incredible opportunity for any marketer seeking growth today.” ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.