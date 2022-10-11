Vevo Launches Out Loud Ad Package Targeting Videos From LGBTQ+ Artists

Music video network Vevo said it launched Out Loud, an ad product that enables advertisers to sponsor content from LGBTQ+ artists.

Vevo notes that a large portion of the U.S. identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgendered and that they related to programming from LGBTQ+ performers.

A study Vevo did with media agency Publicis Media found that 69% of LGBTQ+ consumers are more likely to remember ads that appear before videos that are relevant to them, and 68% think more favorably of brands that advertise around content that they feel represents them and their identity.

At least 20 million adults in the U.S.--and 21% of Generation Z–identify as LGBTQ+, said Vevo, citing a Household Pulse Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau.

“The celebration and acknowledgement of this community does not stop at Pride Month. Our data shows that nearly half (47%) of LGBTQ+ Vevo viewers watch music videos daily, 365 days a year,” said Julie Duhen, director, media & distribution marketing, and Out Loud creator, Vevo. “This new, exclusive ad product blends Vevo’s editorial curation with the power of data science, and ultimately gives brands the ability to elevate and engage with the LGBTQ+ community by shining a light on the influence, success and importance of queer artists and fans all year long.”

Vevo’s research found that 72% of LGBTQ+ consumers agreed that music videos feel relatable and allow them to see themselves or their experience on schree and that 65^ look to music videos when they want to find content that authentically represents all parts of their identity.

“Cultural diversity goes beyond race, and there are similar opportunities for brands to connect with the growing LGBTQ+ community. We all know some of the household names who paved the way for LGBTQ+ visibility, such as Elton John and George Michael. Today, there’s no shortage of diverse artists following their lead – Sam Smith, Arlo Parks and Saucy Santana, to name just a few,” said Rob Vélez, VP, multicultural sales, Vevo. “Out Loud gives brands the opportunity to surround themselves within impactful, culturally relevant content by these artists, making campaigns even more effective and memorable.”

Vevo prevision created ad packages aimed at African-Americans with Afro Pulse and Asians and Pacific Islanders with API Amplified.

Out Loud is built on curation from Vevo’s editorial team and a machine learning-based planning tool that enables ad targeting opportunities for marketers. The planning tool is dynamic and gets smarter the more marketers use it, leveraging audience insights to better inform ad buying decisions as time goes on, Vevo said. ■