Verizon, VW Sign With Fox as World Cup Sponsors

Verizon and Volkswagen have signed up as key sponsors of Fox's World Cup coverage from Russia in 2018.



Verizon will sponsor the half time show for each of the tournament's 64 matches.



VW will sponsor the post game shows.



“The world’s biggest sporting event only comes around every four years, and we are delighted that Verizon and Volkswagen are joining Fox Sports as it brings viewers what is sure to be the most captivating summer program of 2018," Fox Networks Group Executive VP of Advertising Sales Bruce Lefkowitz said.



"The pace of sales we are experiencing across our networks and platforms reflects the excitement and anticipation of millions of soccer fans across the country who will be tuning in for our around-the-clock FIFA World Cup action from Russia.”



Fox said more than a dozen advertisers have already bought spots during the World Cup.



Additionally, Fox Sports said it is in advanced discussions with FIFA partners including Adidas and Coca-Cola.



Fox Sports President Eric Shanks said Fox will be airing more games on broadcast than in the last four Cups combined.



The matches will also be streamed and Shanks expects the tournament to set records for digital consumption.



Fox will also be creating original digital content including programming created by National Geographic that will "bring the people and culture of Russia to life," Shanks said.



In all Fox will be creating 350 hours of live TV around the World Cup, Shanks said. During the tournament coverage will start each day with World Cup Live, starting at 6 a.m. ET. World Cup Today will provide scores and highlights. World Cup Tonight will provide late-night analysis, sometimes on Fox Broadcast, sometimes on FS1.



Leading up to the Cup, Fox films crews are traveling to globe to put together a series called Phenoms, which was described as part Hoop Dreams and part Hard Knocks.



Virtual reality technology will also be used to bring viewers closer to the sport.



Fox will launch a promotional campaign for the Cup during the NFL National Conference Championship game. The campaign uses the theme "The world changes during the World Cup.”