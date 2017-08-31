Fox Sports to Adopt 6-Second Spot Format

Fox Sports said it would be offering advertisers on its sports programming the six-second ad format introduced by YouTube.



Fox joined YouTube in endorsing the shorter commercial unit and first aired a six-second spot during its Teen Choice Award show earlier this month.



The short spots will run on Fox’s America’s Game of the Week NFL games during the first week of the season on Sept. 10.



The ads will also run during college football games and soccer matches on cable network FS1.



Fox said the shorter ad format might contribute to lower commercial loads and will be designed to fit into the flow of each particular game.