More Distributors Line Up for Fox’s 4K Football Fare

Fox Sports is starting to generate more interest for FS1’s 4K feeds of select college football games.

Last week, Dish Network expanded that list, announcing that customers with the Hopper 3, a 4K-capable whole-home DVR, can tune into Fox Sports’s coverage in the new format on channel 540 (Dish’s dedicated 4K channel), starting with last Saturday’s (Sept. 23) game between Oklahoma and Baylor.

Dish said the coverage is part of a broader agreement with Fox Sports to provide 4K coverage of college basketball and Major League Baseball games and NASCAR events.

The 4K distribution on Dish comes almost a month after Fox Sports announced it would produce one college football game per week in 4K, for a total of 13 games, starting with the September 2 matchup between the Maryland Terrapins and the Texas Longhorns.

DirecTV was the first MVPD to jump on board, and was followed by Layer3 TV, the Colorado-based next-gen cable operator.

Layer3 TV has launched service in a handful of markets and supports 4K on all its boxes.