Verizon Joins Sponsors OF ESPN’s X Games In Aspen

Disney Advertising Sales said Verizon has become a sponsor of the X Games Aspen.

Verizon joins returning official sponsors Monster Energy, Pacifico Beer, GEICO, Wendy’s and Jeep Jeep is the exclusive auto sponsor.

Sponsors get on-site activation, custom content and the rights to use X Games marks and logos.

St. Huberts The Stag returns as the official wine of the X Games.

Disney said that Ski-Doo, Skrewball Whiskey, Waste Connections of Colorado and Kari Traa are also supporting the event.

“Unmatched excitement surrounds this year’s X Games as fans return to the slopes and our sponsors are just as excited to be in mix of such an iconic event,” said Sean Hanrahan, senior VP, Sports Brand Solutions, at Disney Ad Sales. “We pride ourselves on delivering quality content across platforms and our sponsors help make this possible.”

The X Games will be held from January 21 to January 23. ESPN and ABC will televise a combined 13.5 hours of live X Games competition. The action will also be available via the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. Also, more than seven hours of X Games events will be streamed on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.