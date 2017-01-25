GEICO Joins Sponsors of ESPN’s X Games Aspen

GEICO has signed up as a sponsor of ESPN’s 2017 X Games from Aspen, which start Thursday.

GEICO will be the extreme sports competition’s music sponsor. The insurer will support the GEICO Music Stage, which will feature musical performances by Bassnectar, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, The Chainsmokers and G-Eazy.

Returning official sponsors of the X Games are America’s Navy, AT&T, Coors Light, GoPro, Harley-Davidson®, Jeep® brand, LifeProof and Monster Energy. Polaris is also a sponsor.

In addition to TV spots, the sponsors will have a variety of activations and activities on site. For example official energy drink sponsor Monster Energy will feature athlete autograph signings, brand ambassadors on site and an outdoor lounge for fans at the X Fest. The brand will also title the Monster Energy Snowmobile Freestyle competition.

Coors Light will be featured throughout the venue and available during concerts. The brand will also host the Coors Light Chalet at the start of the snowmobile course.

X Games Aspen 2017 will feature 16 hours of extensive coverage and live content distributed on ESPN, ABC, WatchESPN, WatchABC and the ESPN App from January 26 – 29. An additional seven hours of competition will be carried exclusively on the X Games YouTube Channel and XGames.com.