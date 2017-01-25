Musburger Calling Last Game on ESPN Jan. 31

Famed sportscaster Brent Musburger will end his play-by-play career on Jan. 31 when he calls the Georgia-Kentucky college basketball game on ESPN Jan. 31, the network said.

Musburger spent 50 years broadcasting sports, the last 27 years with ABC and ESPN.

“What a wonderful journey I have traveled with CBS and the Disney company,” Musburger said. “A love of sports allows me to live a life of endless pleasure. And make no mistake, I will miss the arenas and stadiums dearly. Most of all, I will miss the folks I have met along the trail.”

Over the years Musburger has covered big events including the Super Bowl, the College Football Championship, Final Four, Masters, Rose Bowl, Little League World Series, FIFA World Cup, Indianapolis 500, NBA Finals, MLB Playoffs, U.S. Open tennis and the Belmont Stakes.

“Brent's presence and delivery have come to symbolize big time sports for multiple generations of fans,” said John Skipper, ESPN president. “When he opens with his signature ‘You are looking live,’ you sit up straight in your chair because you know something important is about to happen. Brent's catalog of big events is unmatched, and he has skillfully guided us through some of the most dramatic and memorable moments in sports with his authentic and distinctive style. He is one of the best story-tellers to ever grace a sports booth. We and the fans will miss him.”

Musburger began his career in local television in 1968.