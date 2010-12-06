Verizon FiOS TV Reups Entertainment Studios' HD Nets

Entertainment Studios has extended its deal with Verizon

FiOS TV to carry its six 24-hour high-definition cable networks for several

more years. Those networks are Cars.TV, Comedy.TV, ES.TV, MyDestination.TV, Pets.TV

and Recipe.TV.

"This agreement is part of our ongoing commitment to

continue offering FiOS TV customers a variety of content," said Terry Denson, Verizo's VP of content

strategy and acquisition, in a statement. "Entertainment Studios Networks

is a content provider that can offer quality programming on all screens, which

is something we seek out for our FiOS subscribers."

"Because we own

our content 100 percent, we are able to offer 100 percent authentication

rights, which is essential for platforms to succeed," said Byron Allen,

founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios. "Multi-screen programming

is a must-have strategy and Verizon FiOS TV is the clear leader."