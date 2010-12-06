Verizon FiOS TV Reups Entertainment Studios' HD Nets
Entertainment Studios has extended its deal with Verizon
FiOS TV to carry its six 24-hour high-definition cable networks for several
more years. Those networks are Cars.TV, Comedy.TV, ES.TV, MyDestination.TV, Pets.TV
and Recipe.TV.
"This agreement is part of our ongoing commitment to
continue offering FiOS TV customers a variety of content," said Terry Denson, Verizo's VP of content
strategy and acquisition, in a statement. "Entertainment Studios Networks
is a content provider that can offer quality programming on all screens, which
is something we seek out for our FiOS subscribers."
"Because we own
our content 100 percent, we are able to offer 100 percent authentication
rights, which is essential for platforms to succeed," said Byron Allen,
founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios. "Multi-screen programming
is a must-have strategy and Verizon FiOS TV is the clear leader."
