Verizon Fios Crediting Sports Net Subscribers

Verizon Fios said it is adding credits to subscribers bills reflecting games that weren’t played and televised on regional sports networks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Verizon said it has worked with regional sports networks and secured refunds from them.

“We at Verizon remain resolute in our plan to pass on the COVID-related refunds that we receive from Regional Sports Networks to impacted Fios TV customers. We are pleased to begin issuing bill credits to these customers next month,” the company said in a statement.

Verizon Fios customers who subscribe to regional sports networks wll get a credit in the December 2020 bills.

The company added that its expats that there may be additional refunds coming to Verizon in 2021 and that customers will be notified when credits from those refunds are credited to their bills.

Other distributors have also made refunds based on the cancellation of games that would have been televised on RSNs.

In October Comcast customers in the Chicago area saw a $13.17 credit on their bills. Comcast charges customers a $14.45 regional sports fee monthly.