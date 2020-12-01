AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh in Deal to Return to Fios

Verizon Fios said it reached a long-term deal that will return AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh to its customers, effective Tuesday.

The regional sports network, which carries games of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins, was dropped by Fios in October.

Regional Sports Networks have been under pressure because of their high prices at a time when subscribers are cutting the cord in search of cheaper streaming options. RSNs were also hurt when games were canceled or postponed because of the pandemic.

“Verizon is pleased to reach an agreement with AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh that enables us to offer the channel to Fios TV customers. We look forward to carrying AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh so Fios customers can focus on cheering for the Pirates and Penguins in the weeks and years to come,” the company said in a statement.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are very pleased that Verizon Fios customers who are fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins will again have access to watch their favorite teams’ games,” AT&T SportsNet said.