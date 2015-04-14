'The Verdict with Judge Hatchett' to Debut Fall 2016

Entertainment Studios will debut The Verdict with Judge Hatchett, the company’s sixth court show and 38th overall series, in the fall of 2016.

The show will feature Judge Glenda Hatchett, who previously starred on Sony Pictures Television’s Judge Hatchett, which ran for eight seasons in originals and six in repeats.

Entertainment Studios also airs five other court shows in blocks on TV stations: Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez, We the People with Gloria Allred, America’s Court with Judge Ross, Supreme Justice with Judge Karen and Justice with Judge Mablean, which premiered last fall.