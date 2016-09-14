'The Verdict with Judge Hatchett' Cleared in 85% of Country

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios has cleared its sixth court show, The Verdict with Judge Hatchett, on TV stations covering 85% of the country, the company said late Tuesday.

“The Verdict with Judge Hatchettis an unprecedented launch because of Judge Glenda Hatchett’s strong brand and unique talent,” said Andrew Temple, president, domestic television distribution, Entertainment Studios, in a statement. “Our station group partners are extremely well-positioned for success with Judge Glenda Hatchett -- whose compassion and fight for justice are in high demand.”

The show, which stars former Judge Hatchett star Glenda Hatchett, joins Entertainment Studios’ raft of court shows, which includes America’s Court with Judge Ross, Justice with Judge Mablean, Supreme Justice with Judge Karen, Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez and We the People with Gloria Allred.

The Verdict with Judge Hatchett airs on such TV station groups as Tribune, CBS, Sinclair, Weigel, Sunbeam, Nexstar, Media General, Scripps, Meredith, Hearst, Cox and more. It also airs on ES Cable Network and online at Entertainment Studios’ web site, JusticeCentral.TV.