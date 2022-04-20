VAB Names Benjamin Vandegrift As VP of Measurement Solutions

VAB, the group representing TV networks and distributors that has been critical of Nielsen, named Benjamin Vandegraf as VP of measurement solutions, a new position.

Vandegrift, who was director of product marketing at TVSquared, will lead the VAB’s modern measurement initiatives and collaborate with VAB’s Measurement Innovation Task Force.He reports to Danielle DeLauro, executive VP at VAB.

“As the industry ushers in a new era of modern measurement, we are thrilled to have Ben join the VAB, and our Measurement Innovation Task Force,” DeLauro said. “His deep, multi-faceted experience plus proven ability to educate, enlighten and empower media professionals across all sectors of the industry is certain to fast-track TV’s path towards a better measurement future.”

Also: Networks Ask Nielsen to Halt Release of 'Big Data' Numbers Until After Upfronts

Before TVSquare, Vandegrift spent seven years at Effectv, where he graduated from research analyst to manager of data innovation and deployment. VAB says he is also a classically trained pianist and a fan of the TV show Mad Men.

“At VAB, my mission is to propel modern measurement solutions to the forefront of the industry. A cornerstone of that mission is educating industry players and empowering them to stay ahead in the ever-growing world of video measurement. We will be putting the spotlight on what matters most and simplifying the complex—so that, ultimately, better-informed decisions utilizing modern video measurement technology can be made,” Vandegrift said. “ “I am honored to take on the role of VP of Measurement Solutions, and look forward to contributing to our new world of TV measurement and currency.” ■