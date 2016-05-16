Utah Scientific Names Barella CTO

Broadcasting routing switchers and control software supply company Utah Scientific has tapped industry vet Scott Barella as its new CTO, tasking him with developing the company’s product roadmap, and directing its involvement in the new open IP standards trade group Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS).

"Scott has been involved in the broadcast industry since 1977, and I can't think of a stronger professional to help guide us in our product development," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Utah Scientific. "He brings a rich background in broadcast systems design and architecture, systems integration, and IT video operations, as well as foundational leadership in AIMS — all of which will help us propel our customers into the new frontier of uncompressed IP audio, video, and data."

Before Utah Scientific, Barella served as CTO for systems integration firm 5280 Broadcast, and before that was VP of technology at Canadian transmitter manufacturer LARCAN. He’s also spent time as VP of engineering with Burst Communications, and more than two decades serving as chief engineer for a variety of TV stations.

"I don't know of any other company that is doing this much to help customers meet today's SDI video needs while paving the way for the IP-based, uncompressed operations that are just around the corner," Barella said. "With the new Foundation Series of advanced hybrid digital routers as well as the all-new UHD-12G digital routing switcher for single-link signal distribution, Utah Scientific continues to show incredible strength and breadth in SDI video technologies. I look forward to helping this company move forward toward the next generation of IP media solutions."

