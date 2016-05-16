BET’s Lee Joins Twitter's Board

Debra Lee, chairman and CEO of BET Networks, has been appointed to Twitter’s board of directors, the social media company announced May 16. Lee will also serve as chair of Twitter’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, following the company’s stockholder meeting May 25.

“Thrilled to be joining the Twitter board. It's transformed the media and the world like few other things in history (and continues to)!!” Lee tweeted shortly after the announcement.

Related: BET Debuts Ludacris’ ‘Inside the Label’

Lee, 61, joined BET in 1986, and played a key role in taking BET public in 1991. She would serve as executive VP of strategic business development before being elevated to the role of president and COO in 1995. She’s served as chair and CEO of BET since 2006. Lee currently serves on the board of directors at Marriott International and energy firm WGL Holdings. She also holds positions as Immediate Past Chair of the Advertising Council, as the president of the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, and as a Trustee Emeritus at Brown University (where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree).

In 2010, Lee was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

Related: Hubee Names New CEO