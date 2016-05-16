Hubee Names New CEO

French VOD services provider Hubee has picked a new CEO, naming Jean-Sebastien Petit to its top post effective immediately.

The company — which counts Turner, Viacom, Samsung and others as clients — provides VOD, electronic sell-through, and dynamic ad-insertion services for networks and major media companies.

Before joining Hubee, Petit served as COO of video hosting and media asset management company Arkena. He brings more than 20 years experience in the European media industry.

"Choosing Jean Sebastien to tackle the ambitious business development and the many innovative projects shaping Hubee’s overall strategy was obvious,” said company founder and chairman Frédéric Pie. “We both share a strong entrepreneurial streak as well as a true passion for our clients. He has been demonstrating time and again during his career that a growing tech company cannot be built if it does not capture and render a striking culture and a deep respect for the talents it hosts."

Petit added: “Hubee is company I have known for a while now, with a capacity to bring innovation forward strongly etched within its DNA. It possesses strong assets, prestigious clients, talented collaborators, values that I share and has a chairman who has a vision and a clear roadmap to help our clients overcome the challenges of an ever-evolving sector. I am thrilled to join Frederic and his collaborators to push Hubee in its growth.”