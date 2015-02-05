USA Orders Six More Episodes of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’
USA Network has ordered an additional six episodes of unscripted series Chrisley Knows Best.
The addition brings the season-three order for the series to 18 episodes. USA will split the third season, slated to premiere in summer, into two parts.
Chrisley’s second season averaged 2.3 million total viewers in Nielsen live-plus-three ratings. The series is produced by Maverick TV and All3Media America.
