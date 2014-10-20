USA Renews ‘Chrisley Knows Best’

USA has renewed unscripted series Chrisley Knows Best for a 12-episode third season. The network will also broadcast a half-hour Chrisley holiday special this December.

The second season of Chrisley Knows Best premiered with back-to-back original episodes Oct. 14. The premiere drew 2.3 million total viewers in live-plus-three Nielsen ratings, 1.3 million viewers 18-49 and 1.2 million 25-54. The second episode drew 2.2 million total, 1.2 million 18-49 and 1.1 million 25-54.

The series follows the life of Atlanta-area millionaire Todd Chrisley and his family. No premiere date for season three has yet been announced.

“Viewers have embraced the Chrisleys for their witty one-liners, laugh-out-loud moments and heartfelt everyday situations,” said Chris McCumber, president of USA Network. “This family has made an indelible imprint on pop culture, and we’re excited to continue the entertaining journey with them in season three.”

Chrisley Knows Best is produced by Maverick TV and All3Media America. Executive producers are Adam Greener, Stephanie Bloch Chambers, Jim Sayer, Eli Holzman and Stephen Lambert.