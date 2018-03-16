USA Orders Season Two of ‘The Sinner’

USA Network has greenlit season two of dark drama The Sinner. There will be eight episodes in the new season. Derek Simonds is showrunner and executive producer.



The show comes from Universal Cable Productions. Jessica Biel is an executive producer, as is Michelle Purple through their Iron Ocean company. Charlie Gogolak, Brad Winters and Antonio Campos, who directed the first three episodes of season one, too, will executive produce.



USA has not said if Biel, who starred in season one, will be in the cast for season two.



“The Sinner was a huge success for USA Network,” said Chris McCumber, president, entertainment networks for USA parent NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “In our second season, we’ll follow Detective Ambrose as he tracks his newest ‘why-dunnit,’ while staying true to the unique, edge-of-your-seat storytelling that captivated audiences and critics alike.”



Season two sees Detective Harry Ambrose (played by Bill Pullman) drawn to his hometown in rural New York to assess parents murdered by their 11-year-old son, with no apparent motive. As Ambrose realizes there’s nothing ordinary about the boy or where he came from, the investigation pulls him into the hidden darkness of his hometown.



The Sinner picked up two Golden Globe nominations (for Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Biel).



“Jessica, Derek, and team created a mesmeric and compelling world in the first installment of The Sinner,” said Dawn Olmstead and George Cheeks, co-presidents, Universal Cable Productions and Wilshire Studios. “We are very proud of the series they have developed and it is with great excitement that we, along with our partners at USA Network, announce a new chapter in Detective Ambrose’s story, played once again by the incomparable Bill Pullman, as he embarks on a gripping new mystery.”