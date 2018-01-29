USA Network Cancels ‘Damnation’

USA Network will not bring drama Damnation back for a second season. The show, which debuted Nov. 7, is described by USA as showcasing “the epic struggle of people fighting for what they believe to be right, which begins to rip apart a Depression-era Iowa town and destroy a brotherhood.”



Tony Tost created the show. He told B&C he set Damnation in the Depression in part because the era featured “massive distrust in American institutions.”



Tost is an executive producer, along with James Mangold, Guymon Casady and Daniel Rappaport.



Related: Netflix Premieres Hip-Hop Documentary Series ‘Rapture’ March 30



The cast includes Logan Marshall-Green, Killian Scott, Chasten Harmon and Sarah Jones.



Netflix co-produces Damnation with Universal Cable Productions, and has first-run rights outside the U.S.