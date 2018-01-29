Netflix Premieres Hip-Hop Documentary Series ‘Rapture’ March 30

Netflix premieres the documentary series Rapture, about hip-hop and its effect on culture, March 30. There are eight episodes in the series. Nas, Dave East, T.I., Rapsody, Logic and G-Easy offer their commentary. Says Netflix, “Rapture dives into the artists’ lives with their families and friends, to sitting front row in the studio and grinding on tour, to experiencing the ecstatic power of moving the crowd.”

The series’ directors are Sacha Jenkins, Ben Selkow, Geeta Gandbhir, Steven Caple Jr., Marcus A. Clarke and Gabriel Noble. The executive producers on the project are Peter Bittenbender, Sacha Jenkins, Ben Selkow, Ben Cotner, Zana Lawrence and Lisa Nishimura.

“Way back, when hip-hop culture was in its gestational phase, the powerful message therein didn’t go much further than the five boroughs of New York City. Today, rap music is the heartbeat of Mother Earth, and Netflix is the embodiment of the eyes from which she sees,” said Sacha Jenkins of media company Mass Appeal. “It is a great honor for Mass Appeal to work with Netflix to produce our new series Rapture. We’ve been telling hip-hop stories since ’96, and as natives we feel it is our duty to do the movement justice. Rapture is bangin’. Straight up.”

Mass Appeal started in 1996 as a magazine.