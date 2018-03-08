USA Network Orders ‘Suits’ Spinoff

USA has ordered a spinoff of hit legal drama Suits, with Gina Torres the focus of the new series.



Centered on powerhouse lawyer Jessica Pearson (played by Torres) as she adjusts to the dirty world of Chicago politics, the drama comes from Universal Cable Productions (UCP) and is executive produced and written by Suits creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh alongside executive producer and showrunner Daniel Arkin.



Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein of Hypnotic, and Torres are executive producers as well.



“Gina’s portrayal of Jessica Pearson as one of television’s strongest, most successful businesswomen has made a huge impact with fans,” said Chris McCumber, president, entertainment networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “We can’t wait to explore this next chapter in the Suits legacy–and a brand-new world for Jessica.”



The spinoff marks USA Network’s second commitment to Suits of late. Last month, the network renewed the series for Season 8 and announced the addition of Katherine Heigl to the cast.



Suits premiered in 2011.



”It was an extraordinary pleasure working with Gina on Suits for six years. Beyond her undeniable talent, she is an incredible partner and collaborator, and I always hoped we would work together again," said Korsh. "I am sincerely grateful to USA and UCP for giving Dan Arkin, my producing partners at Hypnotic and me the opportunity to continue Jessica Pearson's journey in this new series that will encapsulate all that our fans love about her and Suits–but with its own distinct story that will be unique to the franchise."