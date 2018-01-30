USA Network Renews ‘Suits’ for Season Eight

USA Network is bringing back legal drama Suits for season eight. Creator/executive producer Aaron Korsh is set to return, as are cast members Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman and Dulé Hill.

Universal Cable Productions produces the show.



Katherine Heigl joins the cast in season eight, playing a new partner at the firm "who challenges the status quo and will either become the firm’s greatest ally … or most powerful enemy," according to USA.

The back half of season seven premieres March 28, and wraps in a two-hour season finale April 25, when viewers can say goodbye to characters Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle).

“After seven seasons, Suits remains one of USA Network’s most beloved and popular series,” said Chris McCumber, president, entertainment networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “While we’re excited for season eight, everyone at USA will deeply miss Patrick and Meghan, and are grateful for the talent and commitment they brought to Suits season after season. We wish each of them nothing but the very best.”

Suits began when hotshot lawyer Harvey Specter took a gamble by hiring Mike Ross, a brilliant, but not-so-legitimate college dropout, as an associate at his prolific Manhattan law firm.

"I would like to thank Patrick and Meghan for their extraordinary contributions over the last seven years,” said EP Korsh. “Not only have they been outstanding in their roles as Mike and Rachel, they are also superb human beings who will always be beloved members of the Suits family, and we wish them well in their days to come. Speaking of days to come, I am incredibly excited to welcome back our phenomenal crew and cast–Gabriel, Sarah, Rick and Dulé –who will continue the roller coaster ride with all of our amazing fans.”

Besides Korsh, the executive producers of Suits are Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein of Hypnotic, along with Daniel Arkin, Rick Muirragui, Genevieve Sparling and Christopher Misiano.

