USANetwork Scores Universal Pictures' Movie Haul

USA Network

reached a deal with Universal Pictures for the rights to over 30 of the

studio's films, it was announced Tuesday.

The deal includes films such as Bridesmaids,

Fast Five, Little Fockers and The Adjustment Bureau; all are also

scheduled to make their exclusive network television premiere in 2013. The deal

will also allow the films to run across all of NBCUniversal's platforms,

including NBC, Syfy, E!, Bravo, Oxygen and more.

"This

groundbreaking acquisition package represents our ongoing dynamic partnership

with Universal to deliver blockbuster movies and A-list talent to our audience,

said Jane Blaney, EVP, programming, acquisitions and scheduling for USA. "These

films provide a strategic platform for our originals, while complementing our

brand of character-based entertainment."

Frances Manfredi,

EVP/general sales manager, NBCU Domestic Television Distribution added:

"We applaud USA's appreciation of the

value of these great films to their viewers."