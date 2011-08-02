USANetwork Scores Universal Pictures' Movie Haul
USA Network
reached a deal with Universal Pictures for the rights to over 30 of the
studio's films, it was announced Tuesday.
The deal includes films such as Bridesmaids,
Fast Five, Little Fockers and The Adjustment Bureau; all are also
scheduled to make their exclusive network television premiere in 2013. The deal
will also allow the films to run across all of NBCUniversal's platforms,
including NBC, Syfy, E!, Bravo, Oxygen and more.
"This
groundbreaking acquisition package represents our ongoing dynamic partnership
with Universal to deliver blockbuster movies and A-list talent to our audience,
said Jane Blaney, EVP, programming, acquisitions and scheduling for USA. "These
films provide a strategic platform for our originals, while complementing our
brand of character-based entertainment."
Frances Manfredi,
EVP/general sales manager, NBCU Domestic Television Distribution added:
"We applaud USA's appreciation of the
value of these great films to their viewers."
