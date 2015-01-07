USA Cancels ‘Covert Affairs’

USA Network has canceled Covert Affairs.

In its fifth season, which ended Dec. 18, Covert Affairs averaged 990,000 viewers 18-49 in Nielsen live-plus-seven ratings — a 136% increase from its live-plus-same day numbers, which the network, with a significant amount of original programming options in its pipeline, felt were lower than needed for the show to continue. The series averaged 1.3 million viewers 25-54 in live-plus-seven (up 141% from live-plus-same day) and 3.3 million total viewers (up 117%).

USA has three new hour-long dramas scheduled to premiere in 2015 — Dig, Complications, and Mr. Robot, the last of which received its series order in December after Covert Affairs signed off. The network has four drama pilots currently in the works, and renewed freshman drama Satisfaction in October at the same time that it canceled another new series, Rush.

Covert Affairs was produced by USA’s NBCUniversal-owned corporate sibling Universal Cable Productions. The spy drama was created by Matt Corman and Chris Ord.