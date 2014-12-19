USA Orders Hacker Series ‘Mr. Robot’

USA has given a 10-episode order to drama Mr. Robot about a computer hacker who joins an un uderground movement. The series comes from Universal Cable Productions and writer Sam Esmail. Steve Golin of Anonymous Content and Chad Hamilton will executive produce with Esmail.

The series is set to star Rami Malek and Christian Slater.

The pickup comes in the wake of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s controversial decision to cancel the release of feature filmThe Interview in the wake of an attack on its computers by hackers linked to the North Korean government.

“Mr. Robot could not be more timely and relevant,” said USA president Chris McCumber. “The creative team behind this series has done a brilliant job, taking viewers on a wild ride that leaves them wanting more. Rami gives a masterful performance as a hacker and unlikely hero, alongside Christian, who is perfectly cast as Mr. Robot.”

No premiere date has been set for the series.

“Sam's vision for Mr. Robot is terrific and transgressive, and [pilot director Niels Arden Oplev] has given the show a breathtakingly original look," said Jeff Wachtel, president and chief content officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.