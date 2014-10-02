USA Renews ‘Satisfaction,’ Cancels ‘Rush’

USA has made the call on two of its freshman dramas, handing out a renewal to Satisfaction while canceling Rush.

Satisfaction averaged 1.7 million viewers while Rush, which served as its lead in, did about 1.4 million viewers. Satisfaction however, saw big lifts when adding seven days of playback, especially among the adults 18-49 demo.

Another likely factor in the decision: Satisfaction was produced by NBCUniversal’s Universal Cable Productions, while Rush hailed from Fox21, and outside studio.