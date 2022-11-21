U.S. Versus Wales in World Cup November 21

The United States men’s team plays Wales in the World Cup in Qatar November 21. The match kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and is on Fox.

The U.S. did not make the 2018 World Cup. It is Wales’ first World Cup since 1958, the previous one representing the nation’s lone World Cup appearance. In a single-elimination qualifier tournament earlier this year, Wales beat Austria 2-1 in the semifinals and Ukraine 1-0 in the final.

The U.S.-Wales match is at Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar. Gregg Berhalter coaches the U.S. squad, whose lineup will include Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie.

Gareth Bale stars for the Welsh side.

Telemundo has the World Cup action for Spanish-language viewers, and matches stream on Peacock. Peacock will offer the first 12 matches free before making the remaining 52 games available to Peacock Premium subscribers, requiring payment. Users can also stream World Cup action at FoxSports.com, as long as they enter their cable subscription info. Fox Sports and Tubi have a dedicated World Cup channel too.

The U.S. faces off against England November 25 and Iran November 29. Both of those matches start at 2 p.m. ET.

Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 to get the Cup started. England thrashed Iran 6-2 November 21.

The World Cup final happens December 18. ■