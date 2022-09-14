Tubi and Fox Sports Launch Channel Dedicated to FIFA World Cup

Tubi said Wednesday it launched a channel dedicated to the FIFA World Cup, working with Fox Sports, which will be televising the global soccer tournament from Qatar starting in November of this year.

At launch the free ad-supported streaming TV channel will have content looking ahead to Qatar 2022 as well as classic games and highlights from past tournaments.

Special Fox Sports Digital content celebrating FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will also appear on the channel in the lead-up to the tournament. During this year’s tournament, the channel will roll out event coverage featuring highlight compilation videos.

The channel will appear exclusively on Tubi.

“We’re proud to be the ultimate streaming destination in the U.S. to celebrate the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament,” said Farhad Massoudi, Tubi's founder and CEO. “We’re thrilled to give our viewers different entry points to enjoy one of the largest global sports events, whether they want to drop into the experience via our FAST Channel or actively engage through VOD, Tubi is making sure soccer fans never miss a moment of this historic winter World Cup.”

Tubi is part of Fox Entertainment.

Tubi said now has a lineup of FAST channels covering 150 sports including the NFL and Major League Baseball. ■