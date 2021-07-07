U.S. Service Members Can Stream NBCU’s Olympics Via Exchange

U.S. service members will be able to watch Olympic coverage for free

Comcast NBCUniversal said it made a deal with The Army & Air Force Exchange Service to make streaming coverage of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games available to U.S. service members and honorably discharged veterans for free.

This marks the third time The Exchange has worked with NBCU, which is also cooperating with local cable, satellite, virtual MVPD and telco providers to make Olympic coverage available on personal devices and computers through ShopMyExchange.com.

Also Read: NBCU Plans Record 7,000 Hours of Olympic Programming

“When the world reunites for one of the most anticipated events of our lifetime, we’re excited to continue our relationship with our valued partners at the Exchange Service and military members globally,” Carol Eggert, B.G., U.S. Army, Retired and senior VP of Military and Veteran Affairs at Comcast NBCUniversal and Craig Robinson, chief diversity officer, NBCUniversal said in a joint statement. “Like the athletes representing us in this year’s games, our service members inspire us every day.”

Also Read: Peacock’s Olympics Plans Include Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, Kenny Mayne

The Exchange is part of the Department of Defense and goes where soldiers, airmen and their families go, providing goods and services. Earnings from the exchange support military morale, welfare and recreation programs.

“The Exchange is honored to partner with Comcast NBCUniversal to deliver the Olympics to military members and their families, wherever they are called to serve,” said Tom Shull, director/CEO of the Exchange. “Few events unify the world like the Olympic Games, and the Exchange is looking forward to helping service members cheer on Team USA.”

Service members can access NBCUniversal’s coverage from their computers or personal devices by visiting NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app and choosing the Exchange as their service provider.