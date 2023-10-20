‘Upload’ Season Three Premieres on Prime

Season three of Upload, a Greg Daniels comedy with sci-fi elements, premieres on Prime Video October 20. Robbie Amell plays Nathan and Andy Allo is Nora.

The series is “set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm,” according to Prime. “And, forget about dying – instead, you’ll be ‘uploaded’ to a virtual reality afterlife, and enjoy all the comforts of a world-class resort. Provided you can afford it.”

There are eight episodes. Two episodes are available every Friday.

Season three sees Nora and “freshly downloaded” Nathan navigate their relationship while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives. Can they shut down Freeyond, and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan’s head explodes? Meanwhile, back in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid sees an opportunity for a second chance at love. Back in the real world, Aleesha rises through the ranks of Horizen by managing AI education, and falls into a new relationship. And Luke, all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone.

Daniels created the show and is the showrunner and executive producer. Howard Klein and Jeff Blitz executive produce as well.

Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards and Zainab Johnson are also in the cast.

A review in The Daily Beast said the show “keeps getting better, weirder, and even more meta.”

One in AV Club said Upload “loses its charm” in the new season. “Oh, Upload, what the hell happened? The endearing, inventive sci-fi comedy sadly loses grasp of its unique appeal in season three, returning as the dullest version of itself,” it reads.