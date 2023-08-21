‘Upload’ Season 3 on Prime Video in October

Season three of the Greg Daniels sci-fi comedy Upload will be on Prime Video on Friday, October 20. There will be eight episodes, with two premiering each week.

The show is set in the future, where dead people are “uploaded” to a virtual reality afterlife.

Season three sees Nora and freshly downloaded Nathan navigate their relationship, while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives. Can they shut down Freeyond and finally have a real life together?

Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid’s not about to let this second chance at love slip away. Back in the real world, Aleesha rises through the ranks of Horizen by managing AI education and falls into a new romantic relationship. And Luke, all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone.

Robbie Amell plays Nathan, Andy Allo portrays Nora, Kevin Bigley is Luke and Allegra Edwards plays Ingrid. Zainab Johnson portrays Aleesha and Owen Daniels is A.I. Guy.

Daniels is an executive producer with Howard Klein. Daniels adapted The Office in the U.S. and co-created Parks and Recreation and King of the Hill.

Upload debuted in 2020. “It’s not a dystopian future and it’s not a utopian future,” Daniels told B+C at the time. “It’s some kind of middle-topian future, which to me is the funny take on things.”

USA Today called season two "superb.”