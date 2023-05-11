Upfronts: Telemundo Expands Tplus-Branded Streaming Content

At its upfront presentation next Monday (May 15), NBC Telemundo Enterprises will show advertisers new programming designed to reach Hispanic viewers on platforms including broadcast, cable and streaming.

The presentation will use the slogan “Come With Us,” designed to convince marketers to engage with the vital and vibrant Latino population.

“Latinos continue to fuel the demographic and economic growth engine of our country as one of the most important opportunities for business in America,” said Beau Ferrari, Chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “Latinos are transforming our society and shaping mainstream culture. As America’s No. 1 Spanish-language content powerhouse, we are excited to present a robust content offering across entertainment, news and sports featuring premium properties, the biggest stars and tentpoles designed to reach and engage the full spectrum of Latinos at scale, in both languages and across all platforms.”

Telemundo plans to show off a slate featuring a ninth season of “Super Series” El Señor de los Cielos and Tplus-branded shows coming to Peacock.

The network said that based on both the success of its multiplatform portfolio and market demand for digital offerings, Telemundo is expanding its Tplus streaming brand in both the SVOD and AVOD space, focused on reaching the full spectrum of U.S. Latinos.

Tplus announced an exclusive first-look deal with Wilmer Valderrama’s WV Entertainment.

Tplus shows will also be available on an expanded portfolio of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels. A sports-focused FAST channel, Telemundo Deportes Ahoro, is being launched, joining news FAST channel Noticias Telemundo Ahora.

Sports will also be a big part of Telemundo programming.

Following up on last year’s World Cup, Telemundo will televise the FIFA Women’s World Cup from Australia and New Zealand in 2023. All 64 matches will be televised live in Spanish across Telemundo, Universal and Peacock.

Telemundo will also have extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Summer Olympic Games from Paris in 2024.

With Telemundo in the portfolio, NBCU said it reaches eight of 10 Hispanics in the 18-to-49-year-old demographic each month.

“We all know Latinos are one of the fastest growing and most influential communities in this country,” said Linda Yaccarino, chairman, Global Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “So, when you combine the power of Telemundo’s content with the massive reach of Comcast NBCUniversal’s One Platform, you have the most complete and effective way to engage this essential audience. No other company or platform can give marketers everything they need — all in one place — to tap into Latinos’ $1.8 trillion purchasing power, in English and Spanish.”