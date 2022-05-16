Linda Yaccarino Sees NBCU Thriving Whether or Not Market Is Strong

Linda Yaccarino, the global chairman for advertising sales and partnership at NBCUniversal, expected this to be a strong upfront for her company, regardless of how the rest of the market fares.

“We’re so big and kind of immune, more than the others, to the choppiness of the market,” Yaccarino told Broadcasting+Cable days before the start of upfront week.

NBC is in broadcast, cable, streaming news, English-language, Spanish-language, sports. “We’re in every market that there is to play in, so we have a unique perch and a unique relationship with our clients,” she said

Also: NBCU Plays Up Varied Portfolio at Upfront Presentation

This upfront will be different because consumer behavior has changed, forcing marketers to change too.

“It is in my memory the biggest turning point in our entire industry. Its actually an exciting, fascinating and complicated market to enter into. We feel like we have the permission to change everything.

Also: Upfronts 2022: TV Market Faces Big Questions as Presentations Start

Yaccarino wouldn’t say if media buyers and clients have already begun to register budgets to try to jump start negotiations early, but she noted that despite current worries about inflation and supply chain issues, marketers looking ahead over the next nine to twelve month know they have product launch coming.

The smart companies “want to invest in companies that they believe in having a real rock-solid vision, great content that's supported by state-of-the-art tech, that can get you the inventory you need and prove its value and worth,” Yaccarion said. “And for all those reasons, we are really confident as we go to the stage on Monday.”

NBCU has invested millions in ad tech and been a vocal leader in need for metrics that go beyond what Nielsen has provided for years When it launched its streaming service Peacock, Yaccarino notes, it was designed in collaboration with advertisers with fewer traditional 30-second spots but 60 new formats designed to engage consumers.

Also: Peacock Pulls In $500 Million During Record NBCU Upfront

“NBC planned very aggressively to keep marketers in while other companies were pushing them out,” Yaccarino said. “Everybody was trying to chase Netflix,” which didn’t have commercials.

“Our business case for ad-supported streaming is being, it’s like an affirmation of it by all the other companies who are now just jumping into the fray. We got two years ahead of everybody. We’re extremely bullish,” she said.

“We named it wrong,” Yaccarino said of Peacock. “We should have named it ‘rocket ship’ because that’s how fast it’s growing.”

She said in last year's market, advertising dollars shift from broadcast to digital and streaming. She expects this year's market to be more holistic, as opposed to looking at linear over here and digital over there.

“I feel really really proud that we have tried our hardest to figure out the best consumer experience that delivers marketers, the best thing they can choose to invest in. Now all we have to arm wrestle over is about price? That's not a hard thing to do,” she said.

Yaccarino made many of the same comment during NBCU’s upfront presentation in Radio City Music Hall on Monday.

The event was star-studded, opening with music from Kelly Clarkson and closing with Miley Cyrus.

Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Pete Davidson took shots at Peacock and the rest of NBCU, with short-lived CNN Plus caught in the crossfire.

In her upfront speech, which followed more than an hour of content announcements and clips, Yaccarino talked about all NBCU has been doing to serve advertisers, including doing some heavy lifting on measurement, “We are liberating all of you from what you all know is broken and finally breaking away from legacy, she said, taking a shot at Nielsen.

“Today, you can have every single thing you’ve ever dreamed of,” she said. “Not on a silver platter, but better yet, on a single, unified platform because responding to your needs, that’s our partnership commitment,” she said.

“The question is: are you ready to commit to this future? A future where first-party data is no longer the exclusive domain of the digital platforms. A future where self-serve doesn’t have to mean second-class inventory. A future where multiple currencies deliver you massive results,” she said.

“And listen, while the rest of the industry plays catch up or tries to force-feed your ads to consumers who never asked for them in the first place, we’re the only place that consumers can actually completely trust. Where the experience delivers and the future is very, very clear. Content. Technology. Partnerships all in one place,” she said. “All in one place.”

She concluded by taking on any potential rivals.

“The rest of the industry will spend the next decade trying to become Comcast NBCUniversal because we know the future is ad-supported and our entire company is already built, top to bottom, to support you, our advertisers.” ▪️