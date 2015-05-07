Upfronts 2015: CW Cancels ‘Hart of Dixie,’ ‘The Messengers’

The CW has canceled Hart of Dixie and newcomer The Messengers.

Hart of Dixie, which had averaged a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 this seasons, aired its last episode on March 27. The Messengers premiered last month to just a 0.3 rating in the demo and barely over 1 million viewers.

The CW has already renewed the bulk of its schedule for next season.

On Wednesday it announced midseason drama iZombie would return. CW’s returning slate includes The Flash, Jane the Virgin,Arrow, Reign, Supernatural, The 100, The Originals and The Vampire Diaries.