Upfronts 2015: CW Renews ‘iZombie’ for Second Season

The CW has renewed iZombie for a second season.

Airing on Tuesdays following fellow freshman The Flash, iZombie has been another capable performer for The CW. The comic book-based drama debuted to a 0.8 rating with adults 18-49 and 2.3 million viewers and has been mostly steady throughout its first season.

The DC Comic-inspired series joins The Flash and Jane the Virgin as new series that will return in 2015-16. The renewal leaves The Messengers, which premiered April 17, as the network’s only new series not confirmed to return next season.

iZombie and Flash and join Arrow, Gotham and Supergirl — which was picked up by CBS earlier on Wednesday — as comic book-inspired series confirmed for next season. The CW is also developing a Flash-Arrow spinoff and ABC’s Marvel-produced Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is a good bet to return as well (ABC and Marvel are also working on a S.H.I.E.L.D. spinoff and have Agent Carter still in contention).