Upfronts 2015: CBS Picks Up ‘Supergirl’ to Series

CBS is dipping its toes into the comic book waters, making Supergirl its first series order for 2015-16.

The drama is from Greg Bertlanti — who also executive produces The CW’s The Flash and Arrow — and Ali Adler and Sarah Schechter. Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. TV, is the studio. Berlanti's drama Blindspot was picked up last week by NBC.

Based on the DC Comics character, Supergirl centers on Superman’s cousin, Kara Zor-El. Since arriving on Earth, she’s been hiding the powers she shares with her famous cousin. But now at age 24, she decides to embrace her superhuman abilities. Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist in the title role, as well as Calista Flockhart, Chyler Leigh, Mechad Brooks and David Harewood.

Supergirl becomes the latest in a growing roster for comic book adaptations on broadcast television, particularly for DC Comics, joining other DC-inspired series The Flash, Arrow and Gotham — all of which are confirmed to return next season.