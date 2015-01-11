CW Renews Entire Fall Slate #TCA15

The CW has renewed all of the scripted original series from its fall 2014 schedule, the network announced Sunday at the TCA winter press tour.

Series renewed include freshmen The Flash and Jane the Virgin as well as Arrow, Reign, Supernatural, The 100, The Originals and The Vampire Diaries.

The fall series premiere of Flash was the most watched show in network history. Jane the Virgin drew the network’s first ever Golden Globe nominations, for best comedy series and for star Gina Rodriguez as best comedy actress.

Earlier in the day, the CW announced premiere dates for iZombie and The Messengers.