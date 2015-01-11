CW Sets ‘iZombie,’ ‘Messengers’ Premiere Dates #TCA15

The CW will premiere new series iZombie Tuesday, March 17 at 9 p.m. and The Messengers Friday, April 10 at 9 p.m., the network announced Sunday at the TCA winter press tour. New half-hour reality series Cedric’s Barber Battle will also premiere April 10 at 8 p.m.

As part of the scheduling moves, Supernatural will shift from Tuesday night to Wednesdays at 9 p.m. beginning March 18, following the series finale a week earlier of The 100.

The network also announced that it is developing animated series Vixen, based on the DC Comics character of the same name, for digital platform CW Seed. The series is being developed by Marc Guggenheim and is expected to premiere in fall 2015.