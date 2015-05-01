Upfronts 2015: NBC Picks Up Three Dramas Including ‘Chicago Med’

NBC has begun picking up pilots for next season, ordering a trio of dramas on Friday including Dick Wolf’s Chicago Med.

A spinoff of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., Med centers on the day-to-day chaos of the city’s most explosive hospital and the courageous team of doctors who hold it together. A backdoor pilot for Med aired during Chicago Fire’s April 7 episode. The cast includes Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Laurie Holden, Nick Gehlfuss and Yaya Dacosta.

NBC’s two other series orders are Greg Berlanti’s Blindspot and Jill Gordon’s Heartbreaker.

The mystery-crime drama Blindspot starts when a Jane Doe is discovered naked in Times Square. Covered in mysterious tattoos, the name of an FBI agent appears emblazoned across her back. Blindspot stars Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander, Audrey Esparza, Rob Brown, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Ukweli Roach and Ashley Johnson. Martin Gero serves as writer and executive producer. Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and director Mark Pellington also executive produce. Blindspot is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions.

From Universal Television, Heartbreaker is loosely based on the real life story of Dr. Kathy Magliato. The Slap’s Melissa George plays Dr. Alex Panttiere, an outspoken world-renowned heart-transplant surgeon and one of the few women in her field. Dave Annable, Don Hany, Shelley Conn, D.L. Hughley, Jamie Kennedy, Maya Erskine, J. Louis Mills and Joshua Leonard round out the cast. Gordon serves as writer and executive producer. Amy Brenneman, Brad Silberling and director Robbie Duncan McNeill also executive produce.