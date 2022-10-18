‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Back on Netflix
Season three, featuring more ‘unexplained deaths’ and ‘baffling disappearances’, premieres October 18
Season three of Unsolved Mysteries premieres on Netflix October 18. There are nine new episodes in the true-crime series. Three are available on premiere day, with three more turning up October 25, and the final three on November 1.
Netflix describes the series as “unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity.”
Unsolved Mysteries is one of the more durable brands on television. The show debuted on NBC in 1987, with Robert Stack hosting. It spent nine seasons on that network before shifting to CBS for two more. The show also ran on Lifetime and Spike.
The Netflix show does not have a host. The three available episodes are Mystery at Mile Marker 45, about a young athlete struck by a train amidst odd circumstances, Something in the Sky, about “unearthly lights” that turn up in western Michigan, and Body in Bags, about a father who is murdered while his presumed killer, a woman he knew from high school, disappears.
Cosgrove/Meurer Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment, a producer on Stranger Things, produces. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
