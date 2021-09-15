Univision, YouTube TV Reach Carriage Deal for Linear Nets

Univision said it reached a distribution deal with YouTube TV, which will carry Univision, UniMás and Galavisión networks on its standard tier.

“We’re thrilled to introduce three new networks from Univision to our YouTube TV base membership, expanding our lineup of diverse content for our YouTube TV members,” said Lori Conkling, global head of TV & film partnerships at YouTube. “This launch will give our members access to even more Spanish-language news, sports and entertainment to enjoy on our service.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“This is something that both YouTube and Univision are very [excited] about because as you can see from the Census and all the news out there is that our community is growing faster than ever and has more influence than ever and serving them across all platforms is our mutual priority,” Hamed Nasseri, VP, content distribution at Univision, told Broadcasting+Cable.

At a time when the number of traditional pay TV subscribers are dropping from cord cutting, adding the virtual multichannel video programming distributors like YouTube TV, with more than 3 million subscribers, is important.

“YouTube TV represents a huge pivotal moment for our company in our transformation, giving our audience yet another great platform to get our linear content,” Nasseri said.

Among the vMVPDs, Univision is also on fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. “We are always having strategic conversations with some of the other potential distribution partners,” Nasseri said, noting that with its devoted audience, having Univision aboard can help those streaming platforms grow.

Looking ahead, some of Univision's other channels could appear on YouTube TV in the future. “I don't have details to share now, but we're excited about future launches,” he said.

YouTube TV subscribers will also have access to video on demand content from Univision. The network’s daytime and primetime programming is available on demand the day it airs and Univision also has a library of 1,500 hours of content that will be available to YouTube TV subscribers.

Univision has also been working on addressable advertising. Doing dynamic ad insertion with YouTube TV and other partners is a priority, Nasseri said.

Earlier this year, Univision formed a strategic partnership with YouTube parent Google, using Google’s cloud to make Univision’s businesses more digital.

Nasseri wouldn’t say whether that partnership helped pave the way for the YouTube TV deal, but he noted “it is really important that partners like Google and YouTube are really recognizing the importance of engaging with this audience.”

Both Univision and YouTube TV will be mounting marketing campaigns to make sure that Univision viewers and YouTube subscribers know that Univision’s networks are on the streaming TV service.

The campaign kicks off Wednesday and will ramp up in the weeks and months ahead.