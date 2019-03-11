Google Hires Former NBCU Digital Exec Conkling to Lead YouTube TV Programming Deals

YouTube has announced the hiring of former NBCUniversal digital executive Lori Conkling as global head of partnerships for YouTube TV and Google Fiber.

Conkling has spent the last five-plus years at NBCU, most recently at the executive VP level, focused on digital strategy.

In her new role, she will lead programming and packaging strategies. This includes negotiating with broadcasters, cable networks, regional sports networks and network affiliates for YouTube TV content deals.

According to YouTube, Conkling will be a “lead representative” for YouTube TV to industry organizations and influencers, advertisers, distribution partners and YouTube creators.

She will remain New York-based and report to Kelly Merryman, VP of content partnerships at YouTube.

“Lori is an exceptional team leader and strategic thinker, and we're looking forward to working with her as we continue to build the future of entertainment,” Merryman said in a statement.

Prior to her role at NBCU, Conkling led MVPD negotiations for The Walt Disney Company, Lifetime Networks and A+E Networks. While at Disney, Conkling was instrumental in the successful launch of ESPNU, ESPN's college sports network.