Univision Sets Get Out the Vote Campaign

Univision Communications said it would again be running its Vota Conmigo (Vote With Me) campaign aimed at getting Hispanic citizens to register and vote.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s campaign will focus on digital voter registration and vote-by-mail options as the 2020 Presidential election approaches.

The multi-platform campaign will include public service announcements, virtual phone banks, town halls and special programming on Univision’s network, TV and radio stations and digital properties.

Univision will be airing roadblocks on all of its platforms every two weeks until election day. The roadblocks will be supported by partners including Mi Familia Vota, Voto Latino, Poder LatinX, Hispanic Federation, Vote Early Day, National Voter Registration Day, National Hispanic Media Coalition and others.

“With an estimated 32 million eligible Latino voters ready to cast their ballots in November, we are proud to relaunch our Vota Conmigo campaign to inspire our community and reinforce the importance of voting to make lasting change in our country,” said Ron Estrada, senior VP, head of government relations and corporate social responsibility.

“As cities and states across the country continue to follow social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vota Conmigo will emphasize the availability of digital voter registration tools and vote-by-mail options, ensuring that all eligible Latino voters can exercise their right to make their voices heard from the White House to the halls of local governments nationwide,” Estrada said.