Univision Says Charter Subs Face Blackout in Fee Impasse

Univision says it will inform Charter Communications subscribers that they might lose access to Univision programming in a carriage-fee dispute.

Univision in July sued Charter because it said Charter was looking to pay rates negotiated with Time Warner Cable after Charter acquired Time Warner Cable. Fox News filed a similar suit against Charter.

Since then, Univision says it has made many attempts to resolve the dispute by offering “good-faith solutions.” Charter, it said, rejected all of its efforts.

“Given this unfortunate impasse, Univision has no choice but to inform Charter’s customers that they may lose access to Univision’s networks and stations,” Univision said in a statement.

It was not clear when Univision would deny its signal to Charter subscribers.

In response, Charter said: "We have a contract with Univision and expect them to honor it."

Here is the full statement from Unvision:

