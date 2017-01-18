Univision, Curiosity Media to Make Luis Miguel Series

Univision said it is working with Pedro Torres and his Curiosity Media to produce a series based on the life of Latin American musician Luis Miguel.

Torres has worked closely with Miguel, a Grammy winner from Mexico, over the last 30 years, producing many of his best known videos.

The series does not have a date for when it will begin production or go on the air.

Univision, which announced the deal at the NATPE conference in Miami, has been looking to diversify its programming beyond the telenovelas produced by Televisa in Mexico that dominate its primetime schedule. Those telenovelas have not been attracting viewers the way they used to, which has eroded Univision’s rating lead over NBCUniversal’s Telemundo, which has been producing edgier shows in the U.S.

“This is going to be an unforgettable series about one of the biggest artists of our time,” said Lourdes Diaz, president of entertainment at Univision Communications. “This series is part of our efforts to bring Univision’s young and loyal fan base a robust line-up of highly quality programs whether they be unscripted realities, gritty crime dramas or biopics, such as this series on the legendary Luis Miguel.”

Torres has made more than 100 documentaries and shorts and has been a key producer on many successful TV series including the Mexican version of Big Brother.

“I am honored to work with Univision to bring to life the special, one-of-a-kind story of Luis Miguel’s musical career and his passion for life,” said Torres.

