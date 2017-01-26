El Chapo Drama From Univision, Netflix Debuts in April

El Chapo, a scripted drama based on the life of Mexican drug lord Joaquin Guzman, will debut on Univision in April. The series is the first co-production between Univision’s production outfit Univision Story House and Netflix. It will be available on Netflix following its broadcast premiere.

After being captured by Mexican authorities in February 2014, Guzman escaped from a maximum security Mexican prison in July 2015 and was recaptured nearly six months later. Guzman is currently in a Brooklyn, New York cell, awaiting trial.

“This series pulls back the curtain on one of the most captivating criminals of our time by combining the world-class reporting and insights from Univision News’ investigative team with an outstanding team of talented storytellers and producers,” said Camila Jiménez Villa, who oversees Univision Story House as president and chief content officer of Fusion Media Group. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to share this boundary-breaking new series with a global audience.”